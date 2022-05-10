Tsfg LLC Buys 128 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 203.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAM traded down $11.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.53 and a 12-month high of $1,144.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $603.69.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

