Tsfg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 366.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. 56,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $37.00.

