Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 166.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Compass Point raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

