Tsfg LLC Invests $27,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,992,000. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 276,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,627. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,157. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

