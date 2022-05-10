Tsfg LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

