Tsfg LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $159,005,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

CHE traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $498.35. The company had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.