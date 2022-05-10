Tsfg LLC Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,747,342.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,445,449 shares of company stock worth $44,639,703 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 1,231,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,704,570. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

