Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Up 11.4%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.09. 25,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 577,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Several research firms recently commented on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,495,000 after acquiring an additional 706,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 497,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

