U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Cut by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. 494,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,049,362. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.