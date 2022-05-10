U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens cut their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of USX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. 9,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 million, a PE ratio of -294.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

