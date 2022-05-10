UBS Group Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.34 ($34.05).

EVK stock opened at €24.70 ($26.00) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($34.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.16.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

