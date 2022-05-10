Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Udemy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 12,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,507. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84. Udemy has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $32.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

