UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Up 5.7%

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 265,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,458,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$152.33 million and a P/E ratio of -26.50.

UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

