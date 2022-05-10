UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.57

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 49903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

