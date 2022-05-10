Umbrella Network (UMB) One Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00101075 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

