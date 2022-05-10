uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

QURE stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 830,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,876. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. uniQure has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $628.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

