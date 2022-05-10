United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $224.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.43. 3,907,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,122. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $175.22 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

