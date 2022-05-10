United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after acquiring an additional 123,295 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 537,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 444,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,744,360 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $5.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

