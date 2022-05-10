UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $484.85. The stock had a trading volume of 70,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $511.49 and its 200 day moving average is $484.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

