Unitrade Reaches Market Cap of $610,119.26 (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. Unitrade has a total market cap of $610,119.26 and approximately $54,489.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,235.95 or 0.99797053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

