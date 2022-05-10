Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNVR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,673.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $270,270 and have sold 127,326 shares worth $4,043,954. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.33. 1,659,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,436. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

