Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $423.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

