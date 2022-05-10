Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ UPST traded down $43.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. 68,711,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,136,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $146.54.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 240.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
