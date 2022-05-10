Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $43.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. 68,711,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,136,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $146.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.14.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 240.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

