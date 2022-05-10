USDX (USDX) Hits One Day Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002917 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007078 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000121 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.