VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

EGY traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,597. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $342.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 42.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,939 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.