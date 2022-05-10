Vai (VAI) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Vai (VAI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Vai has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $55.05 million and approximately $947,147.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00609234 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00107653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035233 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,371.39 or 1.99262363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.86 or 0.07343407 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

