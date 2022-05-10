Vai (VAI) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Vai (VAI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Vai has a market capitalization of $53.26 million and $1.32 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00003006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00522206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036203 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.01 or 2.01619536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00069131 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

