Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after purchasing an additional 734,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 554,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Valero Energy stock opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $129.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

