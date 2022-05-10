Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.62.

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vallourec will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

