Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Announces Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.07-$2.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.07-2.20 EPS.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.79. 1,240,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,938. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

