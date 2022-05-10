Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.12

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 11500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Valvoline alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after buying an additional 193,228 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 208,550 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,761,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,596,000 after buying an additional 53,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.