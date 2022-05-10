Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 209,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 249,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,988. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.60 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

