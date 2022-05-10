Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,365,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. 303,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,839,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.