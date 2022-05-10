Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

VOE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.29. 34,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.19 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

