Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $93.26

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.26 and last traded at $93.77, with a volume of 257923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

