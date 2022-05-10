Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VB traded down $8.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.79. 1,910,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,782. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $183.95 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.49.

