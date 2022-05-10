Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.26. 31,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,254. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $200.89 and a one year high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.03 and its 200-day moving average is $258.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

