Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Trimmed by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.54. 1,014,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,951. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $155.77 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

