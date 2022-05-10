Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,983 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,507 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.78. The company had a trading volume of 813,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

