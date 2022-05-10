Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cypress Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.05. 7,598,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,689. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $196.55 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

