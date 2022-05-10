Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. 3,956,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

