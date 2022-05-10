Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

VAPO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 83.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 31.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 51.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

