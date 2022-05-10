Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.45 Million

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) to report $495.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.50 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $433.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $8.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $165.93 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

