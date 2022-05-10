Venus Reward Token (VRT) One Day Volume Tops $193,726.00

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $193,726.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,039.93 or 1.00096762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00107313 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars.

