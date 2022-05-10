Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $18.81. Veracyte shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 15,392 shares changing hands.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

