Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will post $38.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.60 million and the lowest is $37.10 million. Veritone reported sales of $19.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $178.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.70 million to $182.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $219.58 million, with estimates ranging from $204.90 million to $227.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 76.51% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. The company had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million.

VERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veritone by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Veritone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $8.08. 17,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,181. The firm has a market cap of $291.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Veritone has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

