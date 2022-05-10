Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Verra Mobility updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,412,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 292,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 48,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verra Mobility by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 126,499 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1,103.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 279,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.