Verso (VSO) Price Hits $0.0150 on Exchanges

Verso (VSO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Verso has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $49,390.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 39.7% against the dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00590100 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00105897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035529 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,589.34 or 1.93687385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

