Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of Victory Capital worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 178,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCTR stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 280,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 39.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

