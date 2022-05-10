Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 6,474 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after acquiring an additional 524,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,780,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,051,000 after acquiring an additional 503,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of MO opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

